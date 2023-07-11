Ludovico Einaudi's music to sound in Baku

11 July 2023 14:27 (UTC+04:00)

Italian composer and pianist Ludovico Einaudi's music will be heard in Baku. The concert will take place at Heydar Aliyev Palace on October 2.

Einaudi has composed the scores for a number of films and television productions, including This Is England, The Intouchables, I'm Still Here, the TV miniseries Doctor Zhivago, and Acquario (1996), for which he won the Grolla d'oro, Azernews reports.

His music was used as the score for the Golden Globe and Academy Award-winning films Nomad land and The Father.

One of the most sought-after contemporary composers creates unusual and multifaceted works. His music harmoniously combines the unbreakable traditions of the classics, ethnic motifs with modern music.

His discography includes over 15 studio albums and more than 40 music releases. Many of them have gold and platinum statuses.

The musician will perform in Azerbaijan for the first time. Early in June, Kazakh Symphony Orchestra Tynda Music captivated the Baku audience with Einaudi's music.

