Military Music Festival ends in Astana

9 July 2023 15:51 (UTC+04:00)

A solemn closing ceremony of the 1st international Military Music Festival Astana - Culture Caravan has been held in the city of Astana, Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.

Music performed by soloists of the participating countries accompanied by military orchestras, presented military marches and national dances aroused the great interest of the audience at the ceremony held in the Barys Arena ice palace.

At the festival dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the city of Astana, Azerbaijan was represented by military orchestra of the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev and the creative team of the Army Ideological and Cultural Center named after Hazi Aslanov.

