Exhibition called "Cultural Capital of Azerbaijan Shusha in Photos" was opened in Georgia [PHOTOS]

9 July 2023 12:27 (UTC+04:00)

On July 8, a photo exhibition was opened in the Bolnisi district of Georgia with the support of the "Caucasus" Law and Integration Center in connection with the selection of the city of Shusha as the "Cultural Capital of the Turkic World" for 2023.

The exhibition was held within the framework of the international photography project "Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, in photos" implemented by the Public Union "Support to Children and Adolescents" with the support of the Youth Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing AzerTag.

According to the information, the exhibition of the same name was opened in Marneuli district on the same day. The exhibition in the said place was realized with the support of "Azerbaijan House" in Marneuli and the organization of Integration Center of Georgian Azerbaijanis.

Through photographs, awareness of Shusha musicians and cultural heritage of Shusha was increased among young people who visited the exhibitions, postcards prepared within the framework of the project were distributed to the exhibition participants.

It should be noted that UYD Public Union has implemented the international photography project called "Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan in photos".

The project, the winner of the out-of-competition grant competition announced by the Youth Foundation in connection with the "Year of Shusha", serves the idea of increasing awareness of Shusha's history, cultural heritage, Armenian vandalism, motivation of young people to return, and the restoration and construction works carried out in Shusha through photos.

The aim is to promote the history and cultural heritage of Shusha among local, Turkish and Georgian youth through young photojournalists from Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey.

Within the framework of the project, it is planned to open 9 exhibitions of photos depicting Shusha in the cities of Baku, Tbilisi, Marneuli, Bolnisi, Istanbul, Eskişehir and Antalya.

