Mugham music marathon starts in Icherisheher [PHOTOS]

A mugham music marathon has started in Icherisheher as part of the 6th International World of Mugham Music Festival.

Within the music marathon, 24 mugham singers and 25 electronic musicians perform at Shirvanshah's Palace throughout the day, replacing each other, Azernews reports.

The mugham music marathon started today at 12:00. The event will run until 12:00, June 25. Admission will be free.

Known as one of the unique treasuries of the oral and intangible heritage of mankind, mugham has taken its rightful place in the world cultural space.

In 2003, UNESCO proclaimed Azerbaijani Mugham a "Masterpiece of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity". The mugham was added to the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List in 2009.

Initiated by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the International World of Mugham Festival draws more attention to mugham art.

The 6th International World of Mugham Music Festival is co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Culture Ministry with the support of the Ministry of Science and Education and the Azerbaijan National Conservatory.

The final day of the music festival is June 25.

---

