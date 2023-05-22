Participants of "Foreign Policy Program" for young diplomats visit Nakhchivan

22 May 2023 17:42 (UTC+04:00)

On May 19, participants of the "Foreign Policy Program" for young diplomats, jointly organized by the Development and Diplomacy Institute of ADA University and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, visited Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

According to Azernews, the diplomats are Aygun Hajiyeva, the adviser to the vice-rector for state, foreign and student affairs of ADA University, as well as the deputy director of the Institute of Development and Diplomacy, Chinara Mammadli, the administrator of the mentioned program and Leyla Hasanova, the coordinator, as well as Raman Mammadov, the head of the personnel department of the MFA, and the head of the organizational and control department. They accompanied Hasan Mammadzade.

On the first day of the visit, the guests first visited the monument of National leader Heydar Aliyev and laid flowers in front of the monument. Then they met with Fuad Najafli, the authorized representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. Fuad Najafli, wishing success to the diplomats who have just started working at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, informed them about the instructions he received from the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, regarding the development of Nakhchivan.

Later, the participants got acquainted with the Heydar Aliyev museum.

The first day of the visit continued with a meeting held at the Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. During the meeting, the head of the Department, Vusal Alakbarli, gave information about the activities of the institution and answered the questions of the diplomats.

Aygün Hajiyeva informed the employees of the Department about the activities and programs of the ADA University and the Institute of Development and Diplomacy operating under the University.

The participants who finished the meeting here went to Nakhchivan State University and listened to the lecture of University professor Elman Jafarli on "Zangazur Corridor, Construction of Nakhchivan Railway and History of Kars Treaty".

On the second day of the trip, the guests visited the "Ashabi-Kahf shrine" religious and cultural monument complex. They also got acquainted with Duzdag Mine and Duzdag Physiotherapy Center.

It should be recalled that a total of thirty-eight diplomats have started intensive training since October last year within the framework of the "Foreign Policy Program" for young diplomats organized by the Development and Diplomacy Institute's Specialization Programs.

Different modules of the program, taught by experienced staff of ADA University, state institutions, local and foreign research centers, covered topics important for diplomats. These topics included the history of diplomacy, geopolitical characteristics of the Caspian basin, Azerbaijan's foreign policy, relations with neighboring countries, negotiation skills, as well as energy issues, international humanitarian law, the fight against international terrorism and a number of other important areas.

In addition, young diplomats were trained on practical topics such as body language, professional and diplomatic communication ("networking"), as well as presentation skills and diplomatic correspondence.

