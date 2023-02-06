Azerbaijani public pays tribute to Vakhtang Kikabidze [PHOTO/VIDEO]

6 February 2023 13:09 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani public has paid tribute to Georgian People's Artist Vakhtang Kikabidze, Azernews reports.

The commemorative event took place at the Georgian Point restaurant and brought together cultural and public figures, who shared their memories about the prominent actor and singer.

Speaking at the event, the project organizer, Trend News Agency's correspondent Vugar Imanov stressed that fans of Vakhtang Kikabidze's music in Azerbaijan and other countries are deeply saddened by his death.

He emphasized that Vakhtang Kikabidze possessed high human qualities. He was a great friend of Azerbaijan and repeatedly performed in Baku, considering it his second homeland. The Georgian singer had many friends here.

Georgian Deputy Ambassador Revaz Sakvarelidze noted that the death of the great cultural figure was a big loss for the country's culture and the world.

He outlined that Vakhtang Kikabidze was a representative of an entire epoch, personified the Georgian soul, and treated fraternal Azerbaijan with great love.

The Georgian deputy ambassador expressed his gratitude to Vugar Imanov on behalf of the Georgian Embassy in Azerbaijan for organizing the commemorative evening.

Georgian Diaspora's representative Nini Karseladze shared her memories about Vakhtang Kikabidze, also known as Buba, around friends and relatives.

In her speech, she also praised the historical and fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

Video materials about the singer's life and work, shots from the films, quotes from interviews, and a mini-film "We are leaving" were shown as part of the event.

The evening was followed by a concert program, where Gasim Xalilov, Xayyam Mustafazada, Jeyhun Bakinskiy, Jalal Abbasov, Ulkar Guliyeva, Hava Dolev, Emin Azayev, Georgian singers, including Tiko, Maxo, Nini Karseladze, singer from Dagestan Eyzer Nazarov as well as Pearls of Azerbaijan dance group performed Vakhtang Kikabidze's timeless hits.

The full concert is available on Youtube.

