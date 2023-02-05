Voice of Youth Festival opens with spectacular mugham concert [PHOTO/VIDEO]

5 February 2023 10:35 (UTC+04:00)

The Voice of Youth Festival has solemnly opened as part of the National Youth Day celebrations, Azernews reports.

The public holiday takes its origin from the First Youth Forum which was held in 1996.

A year later, national leader Heydar Aliyev signed a decree, according to which February 2 was declared the Day of Azerbaijani Youth.

The main purpose of the festival is to increase the young people's interest in art and culture, encourage their creative activity as well as to discover young talents.

The International Mugham Center has hosted the first concert within the festival. The winners of the 8th Mugham TV Competition performed with a colorful program that delighted the listeners.

At the event, young singers performed folk songs, classical compositions, etc. The duet performances gave a special atmosphere to the first concert within the festival.

The Voice of Youth Festival will run until February 8. The festival program includes meetings with young mugham singers, vocalists, ashugs, instrumental performers, dancers, ballet dancers, and actors.

