BTS Yet to Come in Cinemas come on big screen [PHOTO]

13 January 2023 11:23 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

BTS Yet to Come in Cinemas come on the big screen worldwide, Azernews reports.

Starting on February 1, the concert film will be screened in over 110 countries, including Azerbaijan. Tickets can be purchased at Parkcinema.az and iTicket.az

BTS Yet to Come in Cinemas presents the K-pop band's concert in Busan in October 2022, where BTS performed before 50,000 people.

The concert in Busan was the last one before the band's member Jin was enlisted for his mandatory military service.

The rest of the band members plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans. The K-pop band is likely to return only after 2025.

In previous years, A.R.M.Y ( fandom name) enjoyed watching BTS World Tour: Love Yourself and BTS Permission to Dance on Stage - Seoul.

