Mugham Center marks Abbasgulu Najafzada's 65th anniversary [PHOTO/VIDEO]

1 January 2023

By Laman Ismayilova

The International Mugham Center has marked the 65th anniversary of Abbasgulu Najafzada, Azernews reports.

The event was attended by prominent representatives of science, art, and culture, who emphasized that Doctor of Science in Art History Abbasgulu Najafzada is known for his musical and teaching activities. He was also the leader of numerous musical ensembles.

As a professor at the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, Najafzada generously shares his knowledge and experience, sparing no efforts to train professional musicians. Abbasgulu Najafzada is also the author of a number of scientific articles on various topics.

Fragments from a documentary were screened as part of the event.

The International Mugham Center is constantly expanding its activities, organizing numerous international projects, concert programs, seminars, and conferences aimed at promoting mugham art.

The International Mugham Center actively cooperates with Turkiye, Hungary, Brazil, Poland, and other countries.

Over the past years, the Mugham Center has also successfully implemented multiple cultural projects aimed at promoting national music: "Evenings of ashug music", "Treasury of Secrets", "Unforgettable", and "Pearls of ethnic music", etc.

