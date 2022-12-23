Famed dancer to present new one-man show [PHOTO]

23 December 2022 17:31 (UTC+04:00)

Famed national dancer Farid Kazakov will present a new one-man show, Azernews reports. Its premiere will take place at M Theater on December 24 to mark the dance's birthday anniversary.

People's Artist of Azerbaijan Vidadi Hasanov stands behind the staging of the one-man show "The Suffering of a Young Man".

As the dancer told Azernews, this year has become an anniversary for him both on the occasion of his birthday and in the professional sphere.

"This year is especially important for me as it marks two significant dates-25 birthday anniversary and 10 years since I started to represent Azerbaijan in the international arena. To be honest, I still can't believe that 10 years have already passed since I started hoisting the Azerbaijani flag at international competitions. My main mission as an artist throughout all these years is to glorify Azerbaijan. Wherever I go, I am always proud to talk about Azerbaijani rich historical and cultural heritage, and great cultural and public figures, because I was lucky to start my creative path by learning from one of the greatest choreographers People's Artist of the USSR, laureate of the State Prize of the USSR, holder of the Order of Glory Tamilla Shiraliyeva," the dancer said.

Farid Kazakov recalled that he graduated from Baku Choreography Academy with the highest scores (art and culture field) among students of Post-Soviet countries and got the opportunity to study in Moscow. Young talent successfully graduated from the Moscow State Institute of Culture, having received a higher pedagogical choreographic education.

"As you already know, this year I was a finalist in Central Asia's Got Talent and my message was "Stop bullying". Always in my interviews, I talk about the fact that when I came into the world of gymnastics and choreography, I did not have any natural data and they gave me a month to start developing them, otherwise I would not be allowed to stay in the profession. Since then, my adult life started, without any concessions and pleasures. The only joy for me was the attention and praise from the teacher. Despite all my work, they did not believe in me, and some teachers even told me that I would never become a champion, which was a very painful experience. I worked very hard, practicing in the dance studio until the very end. After becoming an experienced teacher, who worked for many years, I look back and understand that they were not right. All they wanted was to destroy my self-confidence," said Kazakov.

"Like a true Capricorn [zodiac sign] and Fire-Ox [Chinese sign], I continued to work hard on myself and knew that my life was in my hands and that the time would come when I would become the best of the best. And years later, it happened. When I started to win my first competitions I faced envy and confrontations. Unfortunately, the art sphere is built in such a way that the worst and the best ones have the hardest time. It is more comfortable to be in it only for the gray mass, which remains in the middle. I did not want such a fate for myself, and therefore I did everything in order to become the best and be able to create my individuality. That is how many projects were created, including gymnastics and a dance festival named after me. I have always dreamed of making a name for myself that will work for the sake of the growth, motivation, and development of the younger generation. I am glad that everything I planned came true and even what I could not even imagine," he said.

Speaking about the one-man show, the dancer said that it tells a story of an artist, who thinks that he wants to go beyond academic art and create something different, his own art genre.

In conclusion, Farid Kazakov expressed his gratitude to M Theater's Artistic Director Vidadi Hasanov for staging the one-man show.

Farid Kazakov is a well-known Azerbaijani and Russian dancer. He is a two-time winner of the prize of Most professional young dancer in Azerbaijan. Moreover, the dancer's name has entered the book dedicated to Azerbaijan's prominent public and cultural figures.

In 2021, the dancer won the prize Turkiye Zirve Odulleri in Turkey. He got the title of the Most Talented Dancer of Turkey 2021.

Over this time, Farid Kazakov participated in many large-scale projects.

Kazakov won the Grand Prix of the St. Petersburg Open Word National Award 2020 in performing arts. The dancer also thrilled the audience with a one-man show Enuement which premiered at the YARAT Contemporary Art Space this year.

The one-man show, staged by Russian director Louise Eyre, is considered the first solo choreographic performance in Azerbaijan.

In 2021, Kazakov was appointed ambassador of the European Cultural Association.

The dancer became the first official representative of Azerbaijan and Turkey within the European Cultural Association.

Kazakov also shares his skills and knowledge with young people. Farid has been training future gymnasts since 2012.

