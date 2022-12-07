Azerbaijani conductor to join Beijing Forum for Performing Arts

7 December 2022 11:44 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani conductor Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev will take part in Beijing Forum for Performing Arts 2022, Azernews reports.

The forum titled "Restoring the Performing Arts - Tradition and Innovation" will be held in Beijing, China on December 8-9.

President of the National Center for the Performing Arts of China ( NCPA) Wang Ning invited the musical director and the principal conductor of the Azerbaijani State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater to take part in the forum along with the heads of the world-famous opera houses.

Ayyub Guliyev will address the forum virtually highlighting the work of the Azerbaijani theater in the post-pandemic period, especially new ballet productions like Nizami, Babek as well as Orpheus and Eurydice, the first baroque opera in the theater's repertoire.

Notably, the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater became an official member of the World Center for Performing Arts (WCPA) in September.

Beijing Forum for Performing Arts aims to build an open and multilateral platform for exchange and to facilitate mutually beneficial cooperation among members.

BFPA adheres to the principles of openness, inclusiveness, mutual respect, equal cooperation, and mutual benefit.

