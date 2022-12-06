The City of Winds transforms into winter wonderland [PHOTO/VIDEO]

6 December 2022 17:09 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

As the festive season approaches, Baku is transformed into a winter wonderland that plunges its visitors into the holiday mood.

Traditional charity fair "Cold hands, warm heart" welcomes Baku residents and the city guests to Fountain Square, Azernews reports.

Here, the visitors of the fair are entertained by stilt walkers, jugglers, animators, talented musicians, and fairy characters.

The fair is well-known as the Winter Fairy Tale of Baku. The reason lies not only in the unique New Year's concept but also in the purpose of the fair.

"Cold hands, warm heart" gives hope to dozens of families from all over Azerbaijan, who apply to the Nargis Fund.

Like every year, the financial support of sponsors and all funds collected from the rental of houses installed at the fair are spent on the treatment and surgeries of children suffering from various diseases.

The results of the fair and a detailed financial report are posted on the official website www.nargsifund.com, as well as on the fund's social networks pages.

Since this year, a special QR code has been installed on each large house on the territory of the fair, by scanning which visitors can learn in detail the stories of children, whose surgeries were carried out thanks to the fairs of past years.

The official partners of the event are the Baku City Executive Authorities, Azerishig OJSC, the Baku Maintenance Service, the State Advertising Agency, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), Pasha Holding, Bakı Strafor Kesim, CinemaPlus, and Brand Media.

The charity fair is held with the support of the sponsor companies Pasha Holding, Azercell, Coca-Cola, Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA), Visa, AzerGold, ASCO, Azerchay, Coffee'Njoy, Shokki Mokki, Crystalex, Ozmo, Biscolata, XırtaXırt, and Vyana Shokolad Evi.

The winter fair in 2022-2023 differs from the previous edition for various innovations. In 2022, Nargis Fund and Nargis magazine are celebrating their 10th anniversary.

In this regard, guests are waiting for numerous surprises, events, and themes. The fair consists of 64 large and 20 small houses, 3 two-story restaurants, various designs, and thematic priorities.

At the fair, visitors can purchase exclusive souvenirs, and gifts, taste unique dishes of East and West at an affordable price, visit thematic areas, warm up with hot drinks on cold winter days, play various games, take unique photos and immerse themselves in the real atmosphere of the New Year with their loved ones.

For the first time, a fear room and a 4D cinema function at the fair. At different locations around the fair, guests can meet "naughty elves".

The concept was inspired by the book Elf on the Shelf: Christmas Traditions by American writer Carole Ebersold and her daughter Chanda Bell. This story was written in 2005 and soon after conquered the whole world.

The Nargis Fund was established in 2012 by the editor-in-chief of the Nargis magazine Ulviyya Mahmud.

Since 2013, the fund has been holding an annual charity fair "Cold hands, warm heart" at Fountain Square.

Thanks to loans collected at the fair, children from different parts of Azerbaijan, suffering from various serious diseases, regain their health. Every year, children from boarding schools, orphanages, orphanages, and social service institutions become special guests at the fair.

The charity fair operates from 11:00 to 23:00 daily until January 15, 2023. Entrance to the fair is free.

