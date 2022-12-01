"Don Quixote" ballet to be staged in Baku [PHOTO]

1 December 2022 17:07 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Opera and Ballet Theater will stage Ludwig Minkus's ballet "Don Quixote" on December 3, Azernews reports.

The three-act ballet will be directed by People's Artist Javanshir Jafarov.

"Don Quixote" is a ballet in eight scenes, based on episodes taken from the famous novel Don Quixote de la Mancha by Miguel de Cervantes. The ballet was originally choreographed by Marius Petipa to the music of Ludwig Minkus.

Don Quixote, who is obsessed with stories of medieval chivalry, tells his servant Sancho Panza that he has decided to become a knight errant and improvises a suit of armor.

In a marketplace in Barcelona, Kitri is forced by her father, an innkeeper, to accept the offer of a marriage of the rich Gamache and turn away Basil, the man she loves.

Then Don Quixote arrives at the inn on Rosinante, his horse. He believes he recognizes in Kitri his "loved and idealized" lady Dulcinea.

