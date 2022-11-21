Jazz music through eyes of national artist [PHOTO]

By Laman Ismayilova

Colorful artworks inspired by jazz music have been showcased at QGallery within the 17th Baku International Jazz Festival, Azernews reports.

Ramina Saadatkhan's exhibition "Dancing Jazz" features 13 abstract paintings that turned the gallery into a mise-en-scene for a jazz jam session.

It is no coincidence that the exhibition is called "Dancing Jazz": all paintings here come to life under the enchanting sounds of jazz music.

"Dancing Jazz" reflects the artist's love for jazz, music, and art. In each painting, Ramina weaves together her aspirations and passions to create a multi-layered narrative.

The artist's paintings depict momentary, unbridled elements. Ramina deeply feels the nature of jazz music and takes contrasting combinations of volumes, different surfaces, and colors as a basis for her artworks.

In her artworks, Ramina Saadatkhan perfectly combines colors, splashes, and lines which remind of beautiful jazz rhythms and melodies.

Her "flaming, splashing and seething" art compositions resonate with the immensity and energy of jazz music.

Abstract paintings demonstrated at the exhibition, are characterized by a spontaneous, powerful color flow that resembles a visualized symphony. This is a charming world of dancing colors, where music can be seen and colors can be heard.

The exhibition aroused great interest among art lovers.

