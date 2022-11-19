Faraj Garayev's music sounds at Mugham Center [PHOTO/VIDEO]

19 November 2022 10:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

The Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra has given a breathtaking concert at International Mugham Center, Azernews reports.

Since 2016, the Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra has been actively participating in both local and international festivals.

The orchestra aims at preserving the traditions of modern musical performance in Azerbaijan and developing the traditions of modern musical ensembles created in the country.

The artistic director of the orchestra is Composer Turkar Gasimzada.

The concert program, titled Epitaf, included pieces of music by the son of outstanding composer Gara Garayev, professor of the Moscow Conservatory, well-known composer, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Faraj Garayev and his students Elmir Mirzoyev, Aliya Mammadova and Ali Alizada.

The orchestra performed Elmir Mirzoyev's music piece Epitaf dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide and Aliya Mammadova's composition String Quartet.

The concert was also remembered for Mirkhalid Mammadzada's flute performance The Pain of One Plane Tree, written by Ali Alizada back in 1988 and not heard from the stage for many years.

The musical composition was accompanied by the sound of the Baku wind. It was an elegy of the struggle of a lone tree with a storm that bent but did not break and defeated the squally wind.

