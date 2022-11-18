Brazilian singer captivates jazz lovers [PHOTO/VIDEO]

18 November 2022 16:41 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Brazilian singer Heloisa Lourenco has captivated the audience at the 17th Baku International Jazz Festival, Azernews reports.

Through her music, the singer brilliantly demonstrated Brazilian jazz rhythms.

The formation of Brazilian jazz was influenced by the bossa nova and samba genres, which added a special charm to jazz improvisations.

On that night, the whole audience did not hide their delight and applauded the Brazilian singer and her music band.

The Baku International Jazz Festival traditionally offers its fans a wide program, where, in addition to concerts, art exhibitions, and jazz-themed cinema days are organized.

The director of the festival is a member of the European Jazz Association, Leyla Afandiyeva, the artistic director is the Honored Artist, saxophonist Rain Sultanov.

The 17th Baku Jazz Festival runs until November 22 and brings together world-class musicians.

