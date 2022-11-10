Azerbaijani actors to join Theater Festival of CIS countries

10 November 2022 10:29 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani actors will take part in the Theater Festival of the CIS countries "GITIS - master class", Azernews reports.

The festival will take place at the Russian Institute of Theater Arts (GITIS) on November 7-14, bringing together theater schools from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Russia, and other countries.

The Azerbaijani State University of Culture and Arts will show its graduation performance in Russia.

Traditionally, GITIS will hold lectures and master classes for the festival participants.

Azerbaijani actors and directors have already participated in distance education programs conducted by the Russian Institute of Theater Arts (GITIS) with the support of the Russkiy Mir Foundation.

In 2020, the Russian Institute of Theater Arts (GITIS) prepared a cycle of education programs for professional actors, directors, and university professors from different countries.

The main goal of the project is to promote the traditions of the Russian theater school, and strengthen cultural ties between the theater communities.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz