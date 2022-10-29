Azerbaijan, Chile discuss boosting cultural ties [PHOTO]

29 October 2022 11:20 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Culture Ministry Anar Karimov has received Ambassador of Chile Rodrigo Arcos to discuss cultural cooperation, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

In his speech, Anar Karimov noted that although the distance between Azerbaijan and Chile is far, there are many cultural values ​​that unite both nations.

Speaking about Azerbaijan's cultural riches, the minister pointed out that the state provides continuous support to young people working in cultural and art fields.

He outlined that there are ample opportunities for the development of cultural relations between the two countries.

The minister drew attention to cooperation in the field of classical music, as well as library work, and stressed the importance of the exchange of experience in this direction.

He emphasized that joint exhibitions and literary evenings can also contribute to the cultural partnership.

In his turn, Anar Karimov said that it is possible to organize a discussion about Nobel Prize laureates in literature, Chilean poets Gabriela Mistral (1889-1957), Pablo Neruda (1904-1973), and others at relevant higher education institutions.

Anar Karimov also informed the diplomat about the Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival, which is traditionally held in Azerbaijan annually.

He invited Chilean musicians to join the festival which unites musicians from a number of countries.

Mr. Rodrigo Arcos said that Chile is ready to organize joint cultural projects with Azerbaijan.

He emphasized that such projects can contribute to mutual recognition of the literature and culture of the two countries.

The meeting continued with the discussion of other issues of mutual interest.

