Azerbaijan's ministry presents models of museums, memorial complexes to be created on its liberated lands [PHOTO]

20 October 2022 16:12 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan presented models of museums and memorial complexes to be built on the liberated territories of Azerbaijan at its stand within the framework of exhibitions held in Baku, Head of press service of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture Nurida Allahyarova told Trend.

According to her, the stands of the ministry provide the possibility of virtual visits to cultural centers on Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

"The cultural centers will be build in Shusha, Aghdam, Gubadli and other territories. Moreover, the stand of the ministry for the first time presents the models of the Fuzuli memorial complex and Open Air Museum of Occupation in Aghdam designed by Italian specialists. The idea of ​​​​this museum is to inform about the destruction of all the sights of Aghdam by Armenians," Allahyarova said.

Conservation of some vandalized objects in an unchanged form, according to world practice, is in the nature of informing about the vandalism of Armenians in relation to Azerbaijani cultural objects.To date, it is known that the drama theater in Aghdam, subjected to Armenian vandalism, will be preserved in this state. It's planned to restore the cultural objects. In connection with In the absence of certificates for some objects, restoration work will be carried out on the basis of the materials Azerbaijan has, existing photographs, some provided by Azerbaijani citizens,"she stated.

"I also want to note that in Aghdam, where President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev raised Azerbaijan flag, the National Flag Square will be created. A museum will be built here, various exhibits will be presented, events will be held. Opposite the flag square, it's planned to build the Victory arena. It will be possible to watch various events on the square from this arena in the open air," Allahyarova added.

She also noted that Fuzuli memorial complex will include five pavilions, each of which will present various information, namely the pavilion dedicated to the heroes of the Karabakh war, the pavilion reflecting the consequences of Armenian occupation and others.

In addition, Allahyarova said that the catalog of Shusha city is presented at the stand of the Ministry of Culture today.

"This catalog is presented in three languages ​​and reflects historical information about the city, its sights, as well as photos and other information," she said.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz