Azerbaijan showcases tourism potential in Poland & Czech Republic [PHOTO]

The State Tourism Board has successfully promoted Azerbaijan's tourism potential in Poland and the Czech Republic, Azernews reports, citing Azertac.

Fifteen tourism companies demonstrated prospects for the country's tourism industry in Warsaw, Krakow, and Prague.

In Poland, the national companies highlighted Azerbaijan's rich tourism potential, as well as the Polish heritage in the country. Many historical and architectural monuments, built by Polish architects in Baku, Shamaxi, Ganja, Gusar, and Zagatala, as well as famous Poles, who lived and worked in Azerbaijan.

The presentations, held in Warsaw and Krakow, featured B2B (Business-to-Business) format meetings between the tourism companies representing Azerbaijan and Poland.

The event in Prague, included meetings in a business format between industry representatives from both countries, during which Czech tour operators and travel agents were informed about tourism products available in Azerbaijan, direct flights between the countries, as well as the procedures for obtaining electronic visas.

The event provided detailed information about Azerbaijan's winter tourism opportunities, including mountain-ski centers, mountain-walking routes, Slow Food travel routes, and much more. The attendees also tasted different Azerbaijani wines.

