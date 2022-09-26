Fikrat Amirov's music finds great favor with Italians [PHOTO]

26 September 2022 14:13 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Russian pianist Olga Domnina has performed a gala concert dedicated to Azerbaijan's eminent composer, founder of the symphonic mugham genre Fikrat Amirov, Azernews reports, citing Trend Life.

The concert, which took place at the Tor Bella Monaca Theater in Rome, was organized with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

The pianist fascinated the audience with pieces of music by Fikrat Amirov, Gara Garayev, and Faraj Garayev.

Fikrat Amirov's 12 Miniature, Gara Garayev's 24 Preludes for Piano, and Faraj Garayev's Monsieur Bee Line performed as an encore, were met enthusiastically among music lovers.

Azerbaijani music did not leave the sophisticated listeners of the Italian capital.

Olga Domnina is a laureate of many international competitions. She is a graduate of the Gnessin Russian Academy of Music and the London Royal Academy of Music.

Along with solo concerts, she performs with chamber and symphony orchestras on world stages.

The pianist's interest in Azerbaijani music is so great that she is called a promoter of Azerbaijani music. Olga Domnina has been living in Sicily for over 10 years.

The Philharmonic of Modena (Italy) will celebrate Fikrat Amirov's centennial on November 26.

The concert program will feature works by Fikrat Amirov, Dmitri Shostakovich, Gara Garayev, Faraj Garayev, and other authors.

