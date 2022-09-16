Israel to mark composer Fikrat Amirov's centenary

16 September 2022 12:25 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

The Israeli city of Haifa will host a concert timed to the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan's eminent composer, founder of the symphonic mugham genre Fikrat Amirov, Azernews reports.

The concert program will include Fikrat Amirov's Concerto on Arabic Themes for Piano and Symphonic Orchestra, written together with well-known composer Elmira Nazirova.

The Haifa Symphony Orchestra will perform at the concert to be held on December 25. The orchestra will be conducted by People's Artist of Azerbaijan Yalchin Adigozalov.

Fikrat Amirov successfully synthesized folk music and mugham traditions with modern musical techniques.

The composer wrote the first Azerbaijani lyrical-psychological opera on a contemporary theme. In the opera Sevil, the composer used a variety of musical forms.

Amirov's symphonic mughams Shur and Kurd Ovshari are unprecedented in the history of world music.

He is the author of numerous operas, ballets, symphonies, symphonic poems, symphonic mugham, suites, capriccio, piano concertos, sonatas, musical comedies, and songs, love songs, piano pieces, music for dramatic productions, and movies.

Fikrat Amirov's heritage, which calls for patriotism, always instills spiritual richness, and glorifies human ideals, is one of the brightest pages in the history of Azerbaijani music.

UNESCO will celebrate the centenary of Fikrat Amirov. The decision was announced at the 41st UNESCO General Conference in Paris.

As a result of joint activities of the Culture and Foreign Ministries, Azerbaijan's Permanent Mission to UNESCO, and the National Commission for UNESCO, the relevant nomination documents were submitted to UNESCO.

The events have been included in the program of anniversaries for 2022-2023.

