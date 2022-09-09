Hilal Baydarov's film to be demonstrated in South Korea [PHOTO]

9 September 2022 13:42 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Hilal Baydarov's film Sermon to the Fish will be demonstrated at Busan International Film Festival, Azernews reports.

The film will be screened under A Window on Asian Cinema selection.

Sermon to the Fish tells about a soldier who returns from war and finds everyone in his village has rotten due to a mysterious illness.

The only survivor, his sister, is also slowly rotting, with only a dog to keep her company.

The film was co-produced by Azerbaijan, Mexico, Switzerland, and Turkiye.

The scriptwriters of the film are Hilal Baydarov and Aisu Akjan. The cast includes Rana Askarova, Orkhan Iskandarli, and Huseyn Nasirov.

In mid-August, Sermon to the Fish was premiered at Locarno International Film Festival in Switzerland.

The film received the Pardo Verde WWF Special Mention prize as well as an environmental award by the junior jury.

The Busan International Film Festival is one of the most significant film festivals in Asia.

The main focus of the BIFF is to introduce new films and first-time directors, especially those from Asian countries.

This year the festival will take place on October 5-14.

