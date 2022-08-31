Best of India - Biggest exclusive Indian product trade show kicks off on Sept 2, 2022 [PHOTO]

31 August 2022 15:30 (UTC+04:00)

ANM Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. with the support of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (Set up by the Ministry of Commerce, Government of India in 1965) and the Embassy of India in Baku, is organizing the autumn edition of the BEST OF INDIA - the Biggest Exclusive Indian Product Trade Show from during September 02-12, 2022 from 1100 am to 0700 pm at Baku Sports Hall, 26a, M. Huseynov street (former Neftchilar avenue), Baku, Azerbaijan.

The series of shows held overseas have consistently presented the Indian industry’s high-quality fashion, textiles, and lifestyle goods to the world.

According to the Charge d’Affaires in the Embassy of India, Baku, Vinay Kumar, this would be the ninth version of the Best of India exhibition in Baku with the participation of about 65 companies from India showcasing high-quality Products and Services including Rice, Tea, Spices, Gifts & Handicrafts, Home Furnishing, Textile & Garments, Jewellery and Cosmetics, etc.

Mr. Kumar said that the major attractions of the event would be the live Exclusive Fashion Shows, displaying ‘Indian Creativity on Ramp’, during the first three days of the exhibition at 0100 pm and 0400 pm, all free of charge. Another attraction will be the promotion of genuine Indian Tea at the stall of the Embassy of India. The visitors can enjoy the free Tea Tasting at the Indian stall any time during all days of the exhibition. Further, there will be a non-stop screening of videos with Azerbaijani subtitles on a big LED screen throughout the event for the promotion of tourism, culture, and investment opportunities in the focused Indian states.

Mr. Kumar highlighted that apart from business and commerce, the event will also be focusing on portraying the rich Indian cultural heritage through the folk dances, performances of Bollywood songs, playing of traditional instruments, henna (Mehndi) art, etc., all adding to the “Best of India” experience. Entry to the exhibition is free.

Cd’A Mr. Kumar underlined that India and Azerbaijan enjoy close friendly relations based on historical links and growing bilateral cooperation. Total bilateral trade turnover between India and Azerbaijan during January-July 2022 reached US$1.184 billion with an increase of 169.1% in comparison to the same period of last year. Further, India and Azerbaijan have growing cooperation in capacity building under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) program which provides fully paid training programs for Azerbaijani professionals and students in Indian institutions.

