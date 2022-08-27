Gobustan Reserve launches new project [PHOTO]

27 August 2022 16:17 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

The Gobustan State Historical-Artistic Reserve jointly with international partners has launched a new project "Emergence, Development and Spread of Primitive Art in Western Asia: Gobustan", Azernews reports, citing Azertac.

A press conference on the results of the project has been held in Baku.

Speaking at the press conference, the director of the Gobustan State Historical-Artistic Reserve, Vugar Isayev, said that many artifacts of great scientific importance were discovered within the project.

He noted that studies on archaeological finds, petroglyphs, and research at "Ana zaga" and "Ovchular" caves in Gobustan were conducted using modern scientific methods.

Ten scientists and professors from Italy and Spain were invited to study petroglyphs.

The Institute of Archeology, Ethnography and Anthropology was also involved in the research.

"The project's main goal is to enrich the fund of Gobustan Reserve. The rock paintings of Gobustan, which are of global significance in terms of studying the early periods of humanity, were discovered only at the beginning of the 20th century. The person, who informed the world about this unique monument for the first time was Ishag Jafarzadeh, a historian, scientist, archaeologist and researcher," said Vugar Isayev.

He pointed out that rock paintings or petroglyphs were discovered in Gobustan in 1939. The study of Gobustan started from that time.

"Along with Ishag Jafarzada, other historians and scientists including archaeologist Jafargulu Rustamov and his spouse Firuza Muradova devoted thirty five years of their lives to the study of Gobustan. As a result of their research, thousands of rock paintings were discovered. During the recent excavations, the most important finds including a human bone from the Mesolithic period and a leg bone of a 5-6-year-old child," said Isayev.

"Using modern technologies, we are able to uncover more artifacts than we know. Another twenty rock paintings have been discovered and it turned out that primitive people drew new paintings over previous ones," he said.

He pointed out that the project serves to investigate the process of initial settlement in Gobustan and clarify the problem of chronology, which is one of the most important issues in the study of rock paintings.

Manuel Vaquero Rodriguez, professor at the University of Rovira i Virgili, said that the group led by him mainly conducted research on the territory of "Ana Zaga" cave.

He emphasized that seven layers were discovered as a result of research which coincided with the chronology of people living in Gobustan.

Manuel Vaquero Rodriguez underlined that the Neolithic layer here coincides with the ancient tribes engaged in animal husbandry.

Thousands of artifacts, mainly horse and ox bones, ceramics, pottery and traces of ancient hearths have been discovered as a result of the research.

Thanks to new archeological finds, it became possible to learn more about the lifestyle of people living in this area.

"The most important find is the leg bone of a 5-6-year-old child, which was of interest to us during excavations below the Neolithic period, which we attribute to the Mesolithic period. I think that the found child's bone will take its place among the exhibits of the Gobustan State Historical-Artistic Reserve. There are layers dating back to the Mesolithic period, but analysis must be done to clarify this. These are all preliminary results. Most of the work will continue in laboratories," said Rodriguez.

The press conference was followed by a media tour to "Ana Zaga" cave.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz