Azerbaijan pays tribute to incredibly talented actor [PHOTO]

22 August 2022 17:41 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

August 23 marks the 79th anniversary of the national actor and film director, People's Artist Shahmar Alakbarov.

Shahmar Alakbarov proved himself as an incredibly talented actor and film director at the AzerbaijanFilm studio. He was born on August 23, 1943, in Ganja. When Shahmar was nine years old, the family moved to Baku. He studied at the acting department of the Theater Institute (now the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts).

While a student, Alakbarov performed at the Azerbaijani State Drama Theater.

He received an invitation from director Adil Iskandarov to work at the film studio he created at the AzerbaijanFilm studio.

Moreover, Shahmar Alakbarov was a talented actor who starred in more than 140 movies.

His most iconic roles are Gazanfar (My Seven Sons), Iman (The Last Pass), Arif (Life Tests Us), Azad (Winds Blow in Baku), Gatir Mammad (The Avenger from Ganjabasar), and Javidan (Babak).

The Azerbaijan State Film Fund has paid tribute to the talented actor and film director through a photo exhibition.

Over 40 photographs stored in the personal archival fund of a prominent cultural figure were showcased as part of the exhibition.

The project, timed to Shahmar Alakbarov's 79 anniversary, aroused great interest among exhibition visitors.

