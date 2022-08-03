Fikrat Amirov's ballet stuns Russian audience [PHOTO]

3 August 2022 17:17 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Fikrat Amirov's ballet "One Thousand and One Nights" has been successfully staged at Mariinsky II, Azernews reports.

The "Arabian Nights" was demonstrated to the Russian audience within the ballet troupe's tour of St. Petersburg.

The ballet production brought together artists from the Primorsky Stage of the Mariinsky Theatre, as well as soloists from the Sofia Opera House and the Mariinsky Theater (main stage) including Renata Shakirova, Nikita Korneyev, Marta Petkova, Tsetso Ivanov, Guilherme Junio, Erlan Suyunbek and many others.

The Mariinsky Theater's Symphony Orchestra performed under the baton of the principal conductor of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev.

The legendary ballet was highly appreciated by the audience.

Recall that the ballet's new version was premiered as part of the 5th Mariinsky International Far East Festival in 2020.

Over 300 costumes with hand embroidery were made for the ballet show directed by Honored Art Worker of Russia, Eldar Aliyev.

Some of them were made at the workshop, while most were by experienced craftsmen in St. Petersburg.

Azerbaijan's traditional music instruments - tar and naghara were presented to the theater on behalf of the national musicians.

The long-necked music instrument featured in the score of Fikrat Amirov. The eminent composer started his musical journey as a tar performer.

The idea to add tar performance came from Eldar Aliyev. Ramin Azimov, the soloist of the Azerbaijan State Opera and Ballet Theater, performed on tar during the premiere.

Fikrat Amirov's ballet will also close the 239th season of the Mariinsky Theater.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lamiva993