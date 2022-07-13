Nizami Cinema to premiere film about Azerbaijani national hero

13 July 2022 17:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

The Nizami Cinema Center will premiere The Father of Artillery documentary on July 14, Azernews reports.

The documentary is dedicated to the national hero of Azerbaijan, martyr Ilgar Mirzoyev, who died heroically on July 14, 2020, during the fighting in Tovuz.

The 44-day second Karabakh war ended with the Russian-brokered peace deal signed on November 10, 2020, by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement ended the 30-year-old conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region that along with the seven adjacent districts came under the occupation of the Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s.

For about three decades, Armenia failed to implement the UN Security Council resolutions demanding the withdrawal of the Armenian troops, which was the main obstacle to the resolution of the conflict.

Kamala Mehrali Musazada is the director and scriptwriter of the film with cameraman Soltan Abdullayev and Nazim Huseynov as the producer.

The film editing was done by Kamala Mehrali Musazada and Sabir Askarzada.

