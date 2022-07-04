Cadenza Orchestra delights music enthusiasts [PHOTO/VIDEO]

4 July 2022 14:14 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

The Cadenza Orchestra continues to delight the audience with classical masterpieces.

The music enthusiasts had a chance to experience music pieces by such prominent composers as Fikrat Amirov, Antonio Vivaldi, Gabriel Faure, Johann Bach, Ernest Bloch, Reinhold Gliere, Georg Pelecis, Arvo Part, George Gershwin, etc. Some music works sounded for the first time, Azernews reports.

Interestingly, the orchestra's musicians also performed as soloists. Entrance to the concert was free so that everyone could enjoy some of the greatest pieces of all time.

Founded in 2016, the Cadenza Orchestra aims at preserving the traditions of modern musical performance in Azerbaijan and developing the traditions of modern musical ensembles created in the country.

The orchestra's artistic director Turkar Gasimzada says that the Cadenza Orchestra also fosters the interest of young people in classical music.

Since its foundation, the Cadenza chamber orchestra has successfully performed at republican and international festivals.

In March, renowned flutist Avital Cohen (Switzerland-Israel) shared the same stage with the orchestra.

Together with the flutist, Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra created an unforgettable atmosphere.

They brilliantly performed music pieces by Karlheinz Stockhausen, Antonio Vivaldi, Heinz Holliger, Arif Melikov, as well as the artistic director of the Cadenza orchestra, talented composer Turkar Gasimzada.

The Cadenza Chamber Orchestra also performed a spectacular concert that featured music pieces by Azerbaijani and Japanese composers.

