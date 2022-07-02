Mugham music sounds in Berlin [PHOTO]

2 July 2022 12:01 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Mugham music has deep roots in the history of the culture of the Azerbaijani people.

Renowned as the symbol of national culture, it contains seven main modes - Rast, Shur, Segah, Shushtar, Bayaty-Shiraz, Chahargah, and Humayun.

In 2003, UNESCO recognized mugham as a Masterpiece of Oral and Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Azerbaijan's mugham music has captivated the audience in Germany, Azernews reports.

The concert took place at the Culture Center at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Berlin.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Germany Ramin Hasanov addressed the event.

The ambassador spoke about the city of Shusha and its special place in Azerbaijan's culture and history.

The participants in the event were informed about the large-scale restoration work carried out in the territories liberated from the Armenian occupation including the city of Shusha.

He noted that Shusha is the center of Azerbaijani culture and music, the birthplace of many world-famous cultural figures.

Honored Artists Sahib Pashazada (tar), Togrul Asadullayev (kamancha), Kamran Karimov (nagara), and well-known singers Gullu Muradova and Babek Niftaliyev performed wonderful examples of mugham music.

Young Azerbaijani pianist and laureate of international competitions Narmin Najafli delighted the audience with works by Azerbaijani and foreign composers.

The guests of the event also had a chance to take a look at colorful paintings by young artists, and students of the Art School.

The exhibition "My heart is in Karabakh" was met with great interest among art lovers.

The event was co-organized by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Germany and the Arts Council Azerbaijan.

Around 19 art pieces were showcased as part of the exhibition dedicated to the Year of Shusha.

Speaking about the exhibition, the director of the Art School, Sona Guliyeva, said that the young talents worked on the project for several months.

In their paintings, young artists reflected Shusha city in all its beauty.

The exhibition "My Heart in Karabakh" was previously held at the State Philharmonic Hall.

In the near future, the exhibition will be showcased in other countries.

The event was followed by a video presentation about Azerbaijan's culture and tourism potential.

