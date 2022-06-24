Spectacular watercolor performance shown in Baku [PHOTO]

24 June 2022 16:47 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Around 20 artists have taken part in the watercolor performance to celebrate the Year of Shusha, Azernews reports citing the Khatai Arts Center.

Participants of the event demonstrated their skills in creating works in watercolor techniques.

The theme of most of the works reflected the beauty of nature, architectural monuments, and the ancient history of Karabakh.

The main goal of the project is the promotion and development of watercolor art, history, culture, art, architecture, literature, and nature of Karabakh and the city of Shusha.

An interesting fact of the watercolor performance was that all the works of 20 artists were created on one large sheet of paper.

The process of creating an amazing work was observed by the secretary of the Azerbaijan Union of Artists, People's Artist Agali Ibrahimov, People's Artists Arif Huseynov, and Sirus Mirzazade, director of the State Art Gallery Galib Gasimov, director of the Khatai Art Center Zahid Avazov. Well-known artists gave creative advice to the participants of the "Watercolor Performance".

The project was implemented by Khatai Arts Center, IWS Azerbaijan office (International Watercolor Society) with the support of the Culture Ministry, the State Art Gallery, and the Azerbaijan Union of Artists.

At the end of the event, all participants were awarded certificates.

