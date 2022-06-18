Bulbul Int'l Vocal Competition starts in Baku [PHOTO]

18 June 2022 10:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

The 8th Bulbul International Vocal Competition is underway at the State Philharmonic Hall, Azernews reports.

The vocal competition is timed to coincide with the 125th anniversary of the birth of the great singer Bulbul, the founder of Azerbaijan's professional vocal art.

Around 100 incredibly talented vocalists from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Israel, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and other countries are taking part in the festival.

Among them are opera singers, graduates, and students of secondary and higher musical educational institutions.

The first competitive day started with an audition. The list of participants included Azerbaijan's young vocalist Nigar Jafarova, who now lives and works in Moscow.

The singer stressed the importance of the Bulbul Vocal Competition.

"I have not been to Baku for two years, and it is very symbolic for me to come here in honor of such an event. I decided to join the vocal competition with the performance of Nigar's aria from Uzeyir Hajibayli's opera `Koroghlu' which is very symbolic as Bulbul was the first performer of the part Koroghlu," the vocalist told Trend Life.

"For me, the Bulbul competition is not the first one in which I participate, but probably the most exciting of all. Because it takes place in my homeland, and I feel double responsibility for my performance," she added.

Russian contestant Leonard Lance performed Cavaradossi's aria from Giacomo Puccini's opera "Tosca".

"Bulbul is an outstanding master, had a shaking voice, I consider him a great person and singer. I came to Azerbaijan for the first time, but thanks to Muslim Magomayev's music, my love for Azerbaijan was born long ago," he said.

Notably, Bulbul International Vocal Competition will run until 23 June.

The festival's final concerts and the awarding ceremony will be held in the city of Shusha.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lamiva993