Nizami Cinema to host new multimedia show [VIDEO]

The Nizami Cinema Center will present a multimedia show "Musical projector" on June 25, Azernews reports.

The main goal of the project is the formation of a new artistic taste among the audience, and the introduction of new trends in the field of concert activity.

The multimedia show will feature soundtracks of the most popular films in a new arrangement performed by Avangard Chamber Orchestra.

Musical works from films that won great love and sympathy will be accompanied by bright dance numbers and fragments from cartoons.

The project is organized by Art-East Media Group with the support of the Azerbaijanfilm Studio.

Notably, the Avanqard Chamber Orchestra consists of 21 professional musicians, directed by conductor Arif Aslanov and composer Tamilla Akhadova.

Since its foundation, the orchestra has taken part in a number of major presentations, evoking positive responses. Its repertoire includes more than sixty soundtracks from films and animations.

In April, the Avanqard Chamber Orchestra delighted the audience with a magnificent "CinemaHit" show.

