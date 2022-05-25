AFW Int'l and local brands present bold fashion looks

25 May 2022 16:44 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani and international brands Volskaya, Aisha, Inju, Azizli Kids Collection, and Princess Amira have presented their collections at the Azerbaijani Fashion Week 2022.

Designers offer schoolchildren and teenagers both casual fashionable clothes, elegant dresses, and sets for various holidays, Azernews reports.

The adult show opened with a collection from the DÄBZ brand. Elnara de Birbuet, the founder of the brand, stylist, influencer, and creator of her own fashion school Style Me, added bright juicy colors to her collection. Pantsuits with accentuated waists and loose-fitting blazers, short skirts and shorts combined with masculine cut shirts - everything in the DÄBZ collection is made in bright colors - from juicy green to scarlet and sunny yellow.

On this day, Kazakhstan was presented by na_mi_lab and Lariya School with a futuristic and bold collection where purple, orange, and black prevail.

Tajikistan presented the best collections of its designers that previously took part in the Tajikistan Fashion Week.

Honored Art Worker of Azerbaijan Fakhriya Khalafova presented her new collection on the podium. The collection was called Bella Rosa (Beautiful Rose) inspired by different shades of rose flowers.

Fakhriya Khalafova presented the new collection in collaboration with the Italian jewelry brand Spoleto Gioielli.

The mood of the collection of the Kazakh brand Guli was created by the fabrics used by the designer, in particular, delicate velvet in warm shades. The designer added a traditional twist to her collection using prints and different cuts.

Gunel Ismayilova and her brand GNL closed the second day of the 12th season of Azerbaijan Fashion Week with a collection of evening dresses.

Recall that the main theme of the 12th season of the Azerbaijani Fashion Week was the idea of ​​friendship between peoples and the world.

The 12th season of the fashion show gathered talented designers from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan.

The phrase "We are Together" has been chosen as the main motto of the 12th season of the Azerbaijani Fashion Week.

The fashionistas had a great chance to meet once again and, most importantly, to convey the ideas of friendship and peace through creativity.

The theme of friendship between peoples and respect for the national traditions of different countries was reflected in the colors of the main visual of this season. For the design of posters, invitations, and gifts, artists and graphic designers used all the colors of the flags of the participating countries.

