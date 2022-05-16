By Laman Ismayilova

World-famous musicians gathered in Shusha to join the 5th Kharibulbul International Music Festival.

The large-scale festival brought together Azerbaijani and international musicians from ten countries in Azerbaijan's cultural cradle, Azernews reported.

The history behind Kharibulbul Festival

The festival was first held in 1989 on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the renowned mugham singer Seyid Shushinski.

The folk ensembles from the Netherlands, Germany, Israel, and Turkey were invited to take part in the festival's second edition.

Many concerts during the festival were also held in Barda and Agjabadi regions. In total, the second festival was attended by about 170 delegates from different countries.

The final concerts of the second and third festivals were held at the Heydar Aliyev Palace in Baku.

The event was held annually in May until 1992 when the city was captured by Armenia.

The music festival was resumed last year by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation after Azerbaijan's victory in the Second Karabakh War.

Kharibulbul Festival 2022

In 2022, the festival once again welcomed folk ensembles from Azerbaijan and other countries.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening of the festival.

Azerbaijan held the 5th Khari Bulbul International Music Festival in its cultural capital in the Year of Shusha and was timed to the 270th anniversary of Shusha.

The festival was remembered for its spectacular pop and folk-jazz concert on Jidir Duzu plain.

Well-known mugham singer, Honored Artist Gochag Asgarov, famous tar performer Arslan Novrasli, and his ethno-jazz band as well as Jangi Pop and Folklore Ensemble conducted by People's Artist Mirjavad Jafarov performed at the gala concert.

Young composer and pianist Etibar Asadli and the TRIGAIDA music project (Bulgaria), Colors of Pakistan Dance Ensemble (Pakistan), and the Bahor State Folk Dance Ensemble (Uzbekistan) also left no one indifferent.

At the final concert, the music fans enjoyed the fascinating Ankara Music and Folk Dance Ensemble of the Turkic World, the Melitassi Folk Dance Ensemble (Georgia), and the Azerbaijan State Dance Ensemble.

