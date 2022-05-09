By Laman Ismayilova

Gaya ensemble has successfully performed at the International Mugham Center as part of the Baku International Jazz Day.

The concert titled "Through the Years" was named after the only surviving remnant of the Victor Youmans and Edward Heyman score for the musical drama of the same name.

The audience was thrilled by jazz hits "Don't Mean a Thing ", "After You've Gone ", "It Had To Be You ", "Triste ", "Fascinating Rhythm ", "Tenderly ", "Through The Years " (A cappella choir), "Good Bye ", as well as songs "Bathsheba", "Pick Up" (instrumental version) and much more. The concert aroused great interest among listeners.

Notably, Gaya State Ensemble celebrated its 60th anniversary last year. The ensemble was formed in 1961, when Rauf Hajiyev invited musicians to work in Azerbaijan State Estrada Orchestra. Quartet was active from 1972 to 1988.

Gaya quartet included the leader of the ensemble Teymur Mirzoyev (1936-2021), Arif Hajiyev, Lev Elisavetsky and Rauf Babayev, who performed songs in Azerbaijani, Spanish, Polish, Russian and English.

The team toured in many countries. Many eminent composers such as Tofig Guliyev, Fikrat Amirov, Rauf Hajiyev, Vasif Adigozalov, Faraj Karayev and Tofig Babayev successfully collaborated with the ensemble.

In 1985, a new jazz orchestra was created under Gaya, which acquired the name of the State Estrade-Symphonic Song Ensemble.

In 2009, the group led by the People's Artist Rauf Babayev received the official status of the State Jazz Ensemble.

To date, Gaya State Jazz Ensemble under the direction of the Honored Artist Rufat Babayev is represented by six vocalists and an instrumental composition of seven musicians.

The repertoire includes jazz, popular compositions, hits of rock and pop music.

The basis is traditional jazz together with Azerbaijani pop-jazz traditions.

As part of the Baku International Jazz Day, jazz concerts were held by the Culture Ministry in the International Mugham Center, the Rashid Behbudov State Song Theater from April 29 to May 4.

