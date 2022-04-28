By Laman Ismayilova

Famous pop singer Emin Agalarov (EMIN) has announced the start of a series of the SEA BREEZE Summer LIVE concerts on the shores of the Caspian Sea.

"On June 18, we launch the season of summer concerts at the Sea Breeze Resort - SEA BREEZE Summer LIVE. The official opening of the season starts with my solo concert," the publication says.

Note that SEA BREEZE Summer LIVE is a new format, which is a series of live performances that will be held at the Sea Breeze Resort from June 18 to August.

Born in Baku, Emin moved with his family to Russia at the age of four. After graduating from high school in New Jersey, he enrolled in Marymount Manhattan College (New York). The musician graduated at the top of his class, delivering a thesis on "Business Management in the Field of Finance".

Agalarov's interest in music began in the high school years in the United States. After graduating from high school, he returned to Russia, where he continued composing songs. In 2005 he began working with his vocal and music teacher, the renowned Azerbaijani singer Muslim Magomayev, to whom he pays tribute in his concerts.

His first studio album, Still, was released in 2006, selling in the first six months 70,000 copies in Russia, and an additional 30,000 in CIS countries.

Emin's media appearances include BBC Breakfast, Extra, ITV's Daybreak, Fox, Entertainment Tonight, Pro 7, The Today Show, E!, among others. He's been featured in The Sunday Times, The Sun, Bilt, Wall Street Journal, The Independent, GQ, Esquire, OK!, among others.

In 2016, Emin was awarded as the Most Stylish Musician of the Year.

Over the past couple of years, Emin performed at large musical contests, including the Eurovision 2012, "Miss Universe 2013, the 2014 World Music Awards, and also on the Olympic Games in Sochi on the same year.

He is also one of the organizers of the summer music festival "Zhara" which has turned into an annual gathering of celebrities.

Moreover, Emin Agalarov was awarded the title of the People's Artist of Azerbaijan and honorary badge.

In 2020, pop singer received the platinum status for his songs in Russia.

The track gets platinum status with more than 100,000 sales and downloads on music platforms.

More than eight tracks were honoured with platinum awards, including the songs "My Azerbaijan" feat. Maxim Fadeev, "Fireplace" feat. Jony, "I Can't Tell" feat. Ani Lorak and others.

The duet song with Jahid Huseynli (Jony) has become multi-platinum in such a short time.

