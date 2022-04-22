By Laman Ismayilova

Some of the greatest classical music pieces have been performed at the International Mugham Center.

The concert was held within the Mugham Center's project "Evenings of Classical Music".

People's Artist Gulnaz Ismayilova, Honored Artist Alexei Miltykh, Baku Music Academy`s associate professors and teachers Konul Huseynova, Zuleikha Abdulla, Nargiz Salmanli, Gunel Kazimova, Sevda Mammadli, Zarif Karimova, laureates of international competitions Ulviya Kazimova, Gulnara Kerimova, Nargiz Aliyeva , Sabina Guliyeva, Leyla Kerimova mesmerized classical musical fans with works by prominent composers.

Meanwhile, Baku Music Academy turns 100 this year. The academy's centenary is widely celebrated across the country.

In November, Baku Music Academy celebrated its centenary with a marvelous concert at the State Philharmonic Hall.

During the concert, BMA's Vice-Rector Yegana Akhundova, People's Artists Ulviya Hajibayova, Murad Adigozalzade, Murad Huseynov, Gulnaz Ismayilova, the State Symphony Orchestra under the baton of the People's Artists Rauf Abdullayev, Yalchin Adigozalova, Honored Artists Fuad Ibrahimov and Ayyub Guliyev and many others performed on the stage.

The anniversary concert featured music pieces by Uzeyir Hajibayli, Gara Garayev, Vasif Adigozalov, Ismayil Hajibayov, Frangiz Alizadeh, Hasan Rzayev, Sergey Rachmaninoff, Maurice Ravel, Francis Poulenc and Kevin Cartner.

For many years, BMA has successfully promoted Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage. Since its establishment, Baku Music Academy has trained many generations of world-famous musicians.

With a rich history spanning 100 years, Baku Music Academy offers a high-quality education for many young talents.

Since 1991, eminent pianist and composer Farhad Badalbeyli has been the rector of the Baku Music Academy.

The Academy also holds a number of concerts with participation of world-famous musicians.

