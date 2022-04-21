By Laman Ismayilova

A catalogue "Shusha- Cultural Capital of Azerbaijan" has been presented at the National Art Museum.

The catalog was prepared with the support of the Baku International Center for Multiculturalism and the Spiritual Values ​​Propaganda Foundation under the State Committee of Azerbaijan for Work with Religious Organizations.

Speaking at the presentation, the head of the State Service for the Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage Azad Jafarli stressed the importance of publishing the catalogue.

"The announcement of 2022 as the Year of Shusha by President Ilham Aliyev has set new goals and tasks for the State Service for the Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage. The catalogue was published as part of the Year of Shusha in Azerbaijan. When preparing the catalog, we relied on archival photographs, drawings, accurate geolocation," Jafarli said.

"The publication tells about the city's historical and architectural monuments that have passed state registration. The catalog, published in two languages ​​- Azerbaijani and English, presents the historical and cultural monuments in Shusha before and after the Armenian occupation. In the catalog, we tried to fully reflect the consequences of the Armenian occupation," he added.

In his speech, executive director of the Baku International Center for Multiculturalism Ravan Hasanov noted that reconstruction work started immediately after the liberation of the Azerbaijan's territories.

"Restoration works have been currently carried out in Azerbaijan's cultural capital. Along with infrastructure projects, special attention has been paid to the restoration of historical and cultural monuments. The work carried out in this area is being successfully continued, and this catalog has been prepared within the framework of these measures," he said.

Ravan Hasanov expressed gratitude to everyone who worked on the preparation of the catalog.

Executive Director of the Spiritual Values ​​Propaganda Foundation Mehman Ismayilov stressed that the catalog collects relevant facts to inform the world community about the damage done to Azerbaijan's historical and cultural sites.

As a result of Armenian vandalism, hundreds of cultural institutions, including libraries, palaces of culture, clubs and other cultural institutions.

Over 700 historical and cultural monuments registered by the state before the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were looted, including the 11 and 15-span Khudaferin bridges in Jabrayil, Ganjasar and Khudavend sanctuaries in Kalbajar, the mausoleum in Aghdam's Khachin Turbetli village, Azykh cave in Fuzuli as well as Shusha state historical and architectural reserve.

The event was followed by the press conference.

