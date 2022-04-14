By Laman Ismayilova

Munis Sharifov, known as a brilliant kamancha and chagan performer, has contributed to Azerbaijani musical culture.

For many years he has been the artistic director and accompanist of the State Ensemble of Ancient Musical Instruments, as well as the only chagan performer in Azerbaijan.

The musician's 60th anniversary will be celebrated at the International Mugham Center on April 19.

The soloists of the International Mugham Center, the State Ensemble of Ancient Musical Instruments, as well as students of the People's Artist will perform at the concert. Entrance to the event is free.

The Mugham Center is constantly expanding its activities, holding numerous international projects, concert programs, seminars and conferences aimed at promoting mugham art.

The musical institution is actively expanding international ties with cultural institutions.

The Mugham Center discussed prospects of cooperation with the Uzbek National Center of Makom.

The Center also signed a memorandum on cultural cooperation with Hungary.

The memorandum will contribute to the expansion of cultural ties between the countries and the promotion of mugham art and Azerbaijani music.

Over the past years, the Center has successfully implemented multiple cultural projects aimed at promotion of national music: "Evenings of ashug music", "Treasury of Secrets", "Unforgettable", "Pearls of ethnic music", etc.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lamiva993