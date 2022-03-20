By Laman Ismayilova

Another concert will be held on April 1 within "New Names" initiated by the Culture Ministry.

The project contributes to the preservation of the Azerbaijan's cultural heritage and promotion of the performing arts

As part of the project, young talents perform concert programs accompanied by the State Symphony Orchestra, the State Chamber Orchestra and the State Orchestra of Folk Instruments.

This time the audience will enjoy the concert with the participation of the laureates of national and international competitions, pianists Vurgun Vakilov and Leyla Zeynalova.

The musicians will perform music pieces by Dmitri Shostakovich and Sergei Rachmaninoff under the baton of the young conductor Mustafa Mehmandarov.

They will be accompanied by the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra.

Earlier, the laureates of republican and international competitions Muhammad Pashazade (clarinet), Eldeniz Alekberzade and Orkhan Huseynov (cello) delighted the audience with music pieces by Maurice Ravel, Pyotr Tchaikovsky, Carl Maria von Weber, etc.

They performed under the baton of the Honored Artist Fuad Ibrahimov. The concert was a huge success.

