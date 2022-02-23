By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani carpets have been presented within the Days of Azerbaijan in Moscow.

The exhibition "Azerbaijani carpets – a new look" opened at Azerbaijani pavilion as part of the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy in Moscow

The exhibition features 1carpets of the Karabakh group. Four of then are related to the modern collection in a new original format.

The exclusive carpets on display are the result of a cooperation between the Azerkhalcha team and Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Rashad Alakbarov.

Speaking about the exhibition, Chairman of the Azerkhalcha Board Emin Mammadov told Azertag that the exhibition presents a fresh look at Karabakh carpets, showing modern, conceptual carpets that fit the interior of the 21st century.

"Here you can see examples of our limited edition 44 carpets. These carpets were designed by artist Rashad Alakbarov on the basis of the carpets of the "Gasimushagi" group belonging to the Karabakh school. The collection symbolically consists of 44 carpets," said Emin Mammadov.

The chairman of the board of Azerkhalcha added that the exposition also includes the famous "Dragon" carpets belonging to the Karabakh group.

"Our famous Dragon carpets are presented at the exhibition in a modern look. One of our main goals is to introduce modern Azerbaijani carpets," he added.

Emin Mammadov pointed out that all types of art are developing in Azerbaijan. Azerbaijani carpets are now sold at various auctions. Ancient carpets are displayed in the world-famous museums.

"We would like our carpets, both ancient and modern, to be exhibited and auctioned in 50-100 years," he said.

Furthermore, a literary project "From mouth to mouth" was also presented at the national pavilion. The literary project is based on Nizami Ganjavi's poem "Seven Beauties".

Within the project, excerpts from the work "Seven beauties" poem were recited by Azerbaijan and Russian cultural figures.

The Days of Azerbaijan in Moscow is being held with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The event marks the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Azerbaijan and Russia.

A series of cultural events are being held as part of the celebration.

The Days of Azerbaijan in Moscow will run until March 1.

