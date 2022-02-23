By Laman Ismayilova

The Russian Tretyakov Gallery has showcased art works by Azerbaijan's prominent artist Tahir Salahov.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the exhibition "Works from the collection of the Tretyakov Gallery held within the Days of Azerbaijan in Moscow.

The exposition includes some of the artist's well-known paintings such as "Gladioluses", "Portrait of Gara Garayev" and "Aydan". It also showcases works by Tahir Salahov in the genres of still life, landscape and portrait, covering various time periods.

In his art, the outstanding artist also combined the centuries-old traditions of Azerbaijani art with the achievements of the European school of painting.

In her speech, director of the Tretyakov Gallery Zelfira Tregulova said that the gallery demonstrates the all-time iconic work of the artist "Women of Absheron", as well as large canvases, including a portrait of the composer Gara Garaev, who was a student of the Russian composer Dmitry Shostakovich.

This exhibition is the third part of a trilogy that the gallery has been showing since 2014. It displays seven paintings from the Tretyakov Gallery's collection and works from other collections.

Speaking about the exhibition, an employee of the Tahir Salahov Foundation at the Tretyakov Gallery Elmira Zhdanova said that the exhibition covers the artist's works of different time periods.

The exhibition also features one of Tahir Salahov's last works "Morning Hunt ' which entered the gallery's collection in 2019.

Tahir Salahov's paintings dedicated to his hometown Baku are also presented at the exhibition.

Notably, Tahir Salahov's art works have been displayed in the world-famous museums across Azerbaijan, Russia, Ukraine and other countries. His paintings are kept in many private collections.

Salahov served as the chairman of the Union of Azerbaijan Artists, a deputy of the Supreme Council of the Republic.

In 1973, he was elected first secretary of the Union of Artists of the USSR, and in 1997 he was elected vice-president of the Russian Academy of Arts.

People’s Artist of Azerbaijan Tahir Salahov passed away in Germany this May.

