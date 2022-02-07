Detaşe Violin Ensemble has performed a marvelous concert timed to the National Youth Day.

The concert took place at the International Mugham Center within the "New Youth" project initiated by the Culture Ministry.

Before the concert, the ensemble's artistic director, People's Artist Zahra Guliyeva spoke about the history of its creation.

Detaşe Violin Ensemble includes only incredibly-talented violists. Since its foundation, the ensemble has won recognition among music lovers.

The violists never cease to amaze the listeners with unforgettable concerts.

The audience met each performance with great interest, in particular Joachim Johow's Waltz composed especially for the ensemble.

People's Artist Zahra Guliyeva delighted the audience with Maria Theresia von Paradis's "Sicilienne".

The concert soloists included presidential scholarship holder Zarrin Aliyeva and a third-year Baku Music Academy's student, laureate of international competitions Osman Mustafazade. The musicians were accompanied by pianist Sabina Muradova.