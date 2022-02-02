By Laman Ismayilova

People's Artist Yusif Eyvazov has successfully perform in Barcelona.

The opera singer played the part of Herman in Pyotr Tchaikovsky's opera "The Queen of Spades". The opera production was staged at the Gran Teatre del Liceu.

Recall that "The Queen of Spades" has been recently presented at the Mariinsky Theater and the Bolshoi Theater.

The opera is based on the 1834 novella of the same name by Alexander Pushkin, but with a dramatically altered plot. The premiere took place in 1890 at the Mariinsky Theatre in Saint Petersburg.

Pyotr Tchaikovsky completed the full score in Florence in only 44 days. He created two versions of Herman's aria in the seventh scene, using different keys.

The changes can be found in the proof sheets and inserts for the first and second editions of the printed version of the score. While composing the music, the composer edited the libretto significantly, changing some of the text and adding his own lyrics to two arias.

Known for his beautiful voice, People's Artist Yusif Eyvazov is a regular guest at the world’s leading opera houses. His name is included in the book "The Best Tenors of the World".

The unique sound of his voice and his vibrant stage presence allow him to combine an active opera career with numerous concert performances.

The opera singer has appeared on numerous recordings for Deutsche Grammophon including a complete recording of Puccini's "Manon Lescaut" live from the Salzburg Festival and with his spouse, soprano Anna Netrebko's on the cross-over album "Romanza".

In 2017, Yusif Eyvazov was awarded the title of People's Artist of Azerbaijan.



