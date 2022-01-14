By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan has been successfully represented at the 2022 Doha International Book Fair.

The Culture Ministry and the Azerbaijan National Library took part in the book fair known as one of the oldest and largest one in that region.

The national stand presented the work "Khamsa" published in 2021 within the Year of Nizami Ganjavi in Azerbaijan, professor Yevgeny Bertels's book "Azerbaijan's great poet Nizami" in English and Arabic, books published by the State Translation Center in Arabic language, as well as publications dedicated to the country's culture and history.

The first launch of the exhibition was held in 1972 under the supervision of the Dar Al Kutub Al Qatariya. It would be held every two years but since 2002 it became an annual activity.

More than 20 publishing houses participated in the first exhibition and reached currently to 335 publishing houses representing 31 countries.

The book fair has gained international acclaim after it succeeded in attracting the largest and most important publishing houses of the world.

