By Laman Ismayilova

The State Chamber Orchestra has thrilled listeners at the State Philharmonic Hall.

Before the concert Doctor of Philosophy in Art History, Honored Cultural Worker Seadet Takhmirazgizi spoke about the musical compositions performed at the concert.

She informed the audience about interesting and little-known facts related to the creation of these works.

The orchestra performed under the baton of the artistic director and chief conductor, People's Artist Fakhraddin Karimov. The soloist of the concert was a young pianist Narmin Najafli.

Over the past years, Narmin Najafli has delighted audience in Paris, Washington, Florence, Moscow, Brussels, Strasbourg, London.

Since 2007, she has been receiving a special scholarship for young talents.

She is currently studying at the Hannover University of Music, Media and Theater.

The pianist successfully performed at many international competitions.

A number of interesting musical surprises awaited the guests of the evening. Giuseppe Verdi's Quartet in E minor for Strings sounded in Baku for the first time.

The concert also featured music pieces by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Eduard Elgar, Joseph Haydn.

The State Chamber Orchestra and the pianist Narmin Najafli captivated the audience with her fascinating performance literally from the first notes.

Notably, the concert was organized within the "Youth Support" project aimed at discovering and supporting young talents in Azerbaijan.

Launched in 2016, it covers various musical styles from classical to jazz and pop.

"Youth Support" project is headed by the director of the State Philharmonic Hall, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Murad Adigozalzadeh, and the project coordinator is Ayla Karimova-Zekeriyye.

