By Laman Ismayilova

Famous opera singer, People's Artist Elchin Azizov has been awarded in Russia. The opera singer won the Stars of the Commonwealth Prize.

The awarding ceremony was attended by the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu, Special Representative of Russian President on International Cultural Cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy, executive director of the Interstate Fund for Humanitarian Cooperation of CIS Anatoly Iksanov.

Stars of the Commonwealth is the main award of the Commonwealth of Independent States for the highest achievements in the humanitarian sphere.

The international award "Stars of the Commonwealth" was established in 2009 by the Interstate Fund for Humanitarian Cooperation of the CIS member countries.

At the ceremony, Elchin Azizov performed with the CIS Youth Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Azerbaijani conductor Murtaza Bulbuloglu.

Notably, Elchin Azizov has been a soloist of the Bolshoi Theater since 2008.

He has successfully performed in Pyotr Tchaikovsky's "Iolanta", Sergei Prokofiev's "The Love for Three Oranges", Georges Bizet's "Carmen", Giuseppe Verdi's "Don Carlos" and so on.

Azizov is the winner of the 2nd Prize of the International Opera Singers Contest of Galina Vishnevskaya (2008), and the 4th Prize of the International Opera Singers Contest of Bulbul in Baku (2005).

