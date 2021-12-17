By Laman Ismayilova

Rauli Turkkan's play "The Price of Happiness" has been awarded at International Theater Festival in Izmir, Turkey.

The one-act play is based on the work of the well-known poet Sahib Mammadov. The production is dedicated to Azerbaijan's victory in the 44-day Patriotic War.

The Price of Happiness

"The Price of Happiness" is about boundless love and patriotism.The life story of the heroes once again confirms that a person is ready to overcome the most difficult obstacles for the sake of a secret dream.

Interestingly, the role of Ramin is played by four actresses, they personify different stages of the life of the heroes. At the same time, the heroine does not have a name - this is a collective image reflecting the feelings, aspirations, anxiety of mothers, sisters, wives and daughters during the 44-day Patriotic War.

The patriotic play was presented by actors of the Azerbaijan State Academic Russian Drama Theater.

Honored Artists Inna Imranova, Milana Sokolenko, actors Olga Arsentiyeva and Yaroslav Trifonov, the 13-year-old student of the Baku Choreographic Academy Ayilin Turkkan and Honored Actress Nigar Rzayeva left no one indifferent.

Karim Asgarov ( lighting designer), Huseyn Aliyev (sound engineer), Nargiz Majidova ( assistant director) also worked on the production.

The production was presented in Russian with Turkish captions, while musical compositions were performed in Azerbaijani.

The play "The Price of Happiness" aroused great interest among theater lovers.

