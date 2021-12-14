By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan has been represented at first digital exhibition of European Council.

The pandemic prompted artists to explore new directions in their creativity and look for new tools to reach their audiences, including the virtual one.

That is why, at the end of 2020, the Council of Europe Steering Committee for Culture, Heritage and Landscape developed the concept of the digital exhibition "Free to create - Create to be free".

The exhibition features Faig Ahmad’s art work "DNA" and Rashad Mehdiyev’s painting "Glance - Eternity of the Soul".

Faig Ahmad is an Azerbaijani contemporary visual artist who is best known for his surrealist weavings which integrate visual distortions into traditional oriental rugs.

The artisr creates surrealist sculptural textiles, which apply optical illusions to the rugs. The textiles are manufactured by a group of skilled weavers who follow Ahmad's designs paying a great attention to traditional Azerbaijani weaving techniques.

Rashad Mehdiyev inherited his love for art from his father, a prominent artist Rafik Mehdiyev. He spent a lot of time watching his father's works.

The artist has held more than 20 solo exhibitions abroad and participated in various international symposiums and festivals

He is the first Azerbaijani artist whose exhibition took place in the European Office of the UN in Vienna (2006).

The artist's works are stored in private collections. His paintings have been successfully showcased in many European countries.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz